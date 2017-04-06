Rajya Sabha passes all four GST Bills

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, accused of beating up an Air India employee, on Thursday attended the Lok Sabha proceedings for the first time after the incident last month. In his speech to the House, he said "I apologise to Parliament, but not to Air India."

Here's what the schedule in Parliament for today looks like:

Lok Sabha

Bills for Consideration and Passing

Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2017

Repealing and Amending Bill, 2017

Discussion on Sustainable Development Goals

Rajya Sabha

Bills for consideration and return:

The Central Goods and Services Tax Bill, 2017.

The Integrated Goods and Services Tax Bill, 2017.

The Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Bill, 2017.

The Union Territory Goods and Services Tax Bill, 2017.

Bills for consideration and passing:

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

The Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2016;

The Admiralty (Jurisdiction and Settlement of Maritime Claims) Bill, 2017;

Short duration discussion on the media trial and guidelines for telecast of news relating to cases of rape.

Live updates:

7:10 pm: House adjourned. Will meet again tomorrow.

6:57 pm: Sukendu Shekar Roy is in the Chair. Special Mentions are taken up. Members raise matters of public importance as special mentions.

Some of the issues taken up today are welfare for weavers, toll collection in toll plazas, transparency in the functioning of gram panchayats.

Many MPs have left the premises after the passage of the GST Bills.

6:54 pm: The GST discussion was super, says Mr. Kurien taking the members for a productive session.

6:50 pm: The last Bill for the day is taken in to consideration. Amendments on The Union Territory Goods and Services Tax Bill, 2017 is being voted.

And the bill is passed.

6:45 pm: The third GST Bill pertaining to compensation to States is being taken up now. Most amendments were brought by Subbirami Reddy, but he is not in the House!

Tapan Sen and T.K. Rangarajan move amendment to seek exemption to bidi industry from the ambit of GST. The amendment is rejected.

The Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Bill, 2017 is passed and returned to Lok Sabha.

6:44 pm: Tapan Sen and T.K Rangarajan move amendments. They seek division. Amendments are rejected.

The Integrated GST Bill is returned to Lok Sabha.

6:38 pm: The Integrated GST (Compensation to States), Bill, 2017 is taken for consideration. Mr. O.Brien moves amendment. "We are supporting the Bill. We also for the supremacy of the parliament. hence, I move the Bill," he says. The amendments are rejected.

6:35 pm: Mr. Kurien is quickly putting clauses to votes. Mr. Jaitley moves the Bill to be return. The Central GST Bill is returned.

6:30 pm: Lok Sabha

Repealing and Amending Bill is being debated. Hukmdev Narayan Yadav speaks. Mr. Yadav recalls his political journey from a Gram Pradhan in 1960 to five time Lok Sabha MP.

"OBC stands for Originator, Builder, Creator. We originate from villages and we are the ones who build and create," says Mr. Yadav.

The Chair pauses Mr. Yadav's speech and adjourns House to 11 am tomorrow. He'll continue his speech tomorrow.

6:25 pm: What is the difference between a vote and division? A Bill tabled in the House is subjected to discussion. Parliamentarians move amendments, some of which the government may accept. In any case, every amendment is put to vote. The Chair would put it to voice vote. If members raise dispute, division takes place.

A division is voting through electronic means. Members get 10 seconds to vote.

The amendments have to be approved by both the Houses.

6:23 pm: Three amendments adopted through voice vote. Mr. O'Brien's second amendment is also rejected.

6:20 pm: First, the amendment brought by Derek O'Brien is considered for division. Amendment is negative. Mr. O'Brien's amendment gets only 11 votes in favour.

6:15 pm: Division begins on GST Bills. Sumsher K. Sheriff, Secretary General of Rajya Sabha explains the procedure to vote during division.

6.00 p.m.: Rajya Sabha

TMC's Derek O'Brien moves an amendment on GST Council's decisions being brought to Parliament - division voting has been asked.

5.30 p.m.: The National Commission for Backward Classes (Repeal) Bill, 2017 is introduced in the Lok Sabha by Mr. Thawar Chand Gehlot, Cabinet Minister in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The National Commission for Backward Classes (Repeal) Bill, 2017 and The Constitution (123rd and Amendment) Bill, 2017 being discussed in LS pic.twitter.com/IEZBZpRXkF — Lok Sabha TV (@loksabhatv) April 6, 2017

In the Rajya Sabha, Mr. Jaitley is still speaking. He touches on punishments and arrest provisions in the Bill.

"A question raised with regard to CAG. A trader, who has audit cases, will be audited by the state or central govts. Now the question is whether we must have a provision in the act empowering the CAG. I took this to GST council, but council said no tax law gives CAG the power to audit. It is the CAG law that gives it its powers.

Now Under this act, 9 set of rules have to be made. We have made public five rules and corrected said rules after objections and made them public."

Agricultural goods will not come under GST. Whatever is exempted from GST today, will remain exempted, Sibal ji: Mr Jaitley tells Mr Kapil Sibal.

5.00 p.m.: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks in the Rajya Sabha. "I am extremely grateful for all the support across party lines for the GST."

"The idea of GST was first mooted in 2006. Many taxes like Octroi, Entry tax, VAT etc were added. So States were worried about losing their right. Manufacturing states were concerned about losing revenue to consuming states. Hence, GST State compensation was introduced."

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha passes the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

"GST Council consists of 32 representatives from Centre, States & the UTs. One party unilaterally cannot disturb this arrangement," says Mr. Jaitley. "Over 30 subgroups and committees worked on this. Some 31,000 industry professionals and 51,000 officials have worked this."

"We great difficulty we have persuaded states that we'll bring petroluem into ambit a but zero rate it till they come to an agreement. About real estate, states decided that they didn't want to bring it into this. CEA made detailed presentation. After Delhi finance minister circulated a note, some states started supporting this idea. And then a few weeks ago, let us implement and see and revisit this decision in the first year. Speaking for myself, I was in favour of real estate into GST."

Not on one issue has the GST council divided itself on political lines, says Mr. Jaitley to loud applause.

4.45 p.m.: In one of the lighter moments in the Upper House, Sukhendu Shekhar Roy (AITC) said Mr. Arun Jaitley speaks like Mark Antony. "He is very articulate, he has answered a lot of questions. I am sure he will address all our questions too. He, afterall, speaks like Mark Antony!"

Mr. Ramdas Athawale takes to poetry, much to the amusement of the House. "Desh mein gareebi nahi hatti Isliye Arun ji laye GST (Poverty has not been eradicated in the country, hence Arun ji has brought in GST)"

"Good boy, only one minute you took," Deputy Speaker P.J. Kurien has words of encouragement for INC MP Anand Bhaskar Rapolu.

In the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister of State Santos Kumar Gangwar now replies to the debate on Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

4.30 p.m.: Lok Sabha

Compensation Cess that protects domestic products being discussed in the Lok Sabha. YSRCP MP Varaprasad Rao: "This may not be relevant in the present day."

"I look at this (GST) Bill as anti-black money," SAD MP from Punjab Naresh Gujral says in the Rajya Sabha.

4.00 p.m.: Rajya Sabha

Kapil Sibal questions the security of data when it comes to the GST Bill. "The finance minister must inform the House about how this data is secure and what provision has been put in to make it secure. The industry will have only one month of June to be ready before GST rollout. Where do they have experience to go digital?"

"You have again jettisoned the RS. The issue of the whether the tax rate can go up to 55%, it should have been discussed in the RS. But by including it in the GST Bill as a Money Bill, you've made sure we cannot discuss it here."

"What kind of GST is this that 40% of GDP of value is outside the GST system?"

He calls several provision in the Bill anti-consumer, anti-kisan, anti-agriculture, anti-industry.

"One of the issues I wish to raise - a matter of a great concern - definitionally you and industry must be sure that at what stage are they liable to pay taxes," Mr. Sibal says.

Mr. Sibal calls the GST "anti-agriculture." "If farmer doesn't register himself, you'll arrest him. On hand there are 'gau rakshaks' while on the other you have 'tax rakshaks'.

He requests that the anomalies be looked into, especially for the textile sector.

"Need an explanation for the telecom sector"

"You know very well that sector cannot work without towers. If you're not going to allow credit, the consumer is going to suffer. the industry is already reeling under debt. what are you going do about it? If you don't even address these issues, what sort of GST are you giving to the country. That's why I said this is a mockery," says Mr. Sibal. "The GST is not a rational piece of legislation."

Next, he touches on the banking and the financial sector. "When banking transactions take place over net, that transfer of money is also subject to service Tax. branches will have to keep accounts all over the country and then tax folks will come and start snooping into these transactions. Is this the way to deal will taxation? The whole purpose of GST is avoid confusion, keep it simple, but none of that is there!"

On the transport sector: "You know how the sector works in the country. A truck driver, who drives all around the country, where will he go register? He'll have to pay taxes in multiple places!"

"I hesitantly support the Bill, because something is better than nothing."

4.00 p.m.: Lok Sabha

Bhartruhari Mahtab, BJD MP from Cuttack, Odisha:

"Because GST has come into being and is going to be implement, this amendment bill has an added texture. otherwise after every finacne bill, lot of amendments are getting affected."

"Number of cesses will be subsumed by the GST, no of other taxes collected as surcharge will also be subsumed. This is a game changer, in the sense, after nearly 70 years after independence, here is a system that will make things easier for trade and commerce and free flow of goods from one place to another. This is a conscious decision that all political parties across have accepted. AIADMK had a different opinions, some BJP leaders also had different opinions. But collective wisdom has prevailed."

He lists several issues he wants to flag on the taxation law.

3.30 p.m.:

The Rajya Sabha is debating the GST Bills, while the Lok Sabha debates the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2017

In the LS, Trinamool Congress MP from Serampure, WB, Kalyan Banerjee talks about grey areas and points out specific clauses.

12: 30 p.m.: Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha

VP Nishad (SP) says, "In JNU, a Dalit student committed suicide. Students are demonstrating. What were the causes of his suicide?

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar says, "Suicides are bad on any campus. We are planning to introduce remedial courses, counselling in all universities. In JNU, demonstrations are about issues both outside and within JNU.''

12: 25: Lok Sabha adjourned till 1 p.m.

12: 00 p.m.: Zero Hour commences in the Lok Sabha



Mr. Gaikwad speaks in the Lok Sabha. "Those who violated rules are roaming free, my constitutional right is being infringed. An FIR had been registered against me. They invoked Section 308 of attempted murder. How did they invoke such a provision, this is lawlessness," he says.

"The truth should triumph in this House. You are our custodian, you are like my mother..what have I done that I'm facing a media trial?" he asks.

Speaking about the incident, he says, "I had business class, they allocated my seat to a senior citizen, a specially-abled. I did not say anything. I did not create any problem. After I reached the destination, I asked for the complaint book at which point an officer enquired about who I was. Some other officials came but did not address my issue. After 45 minutes, an officer came....and when I asked who he was, he said "Main Air India ka baat hun". He misbehaved with me forcing me to push him back. I have a video clip as proof." he says.

***

The Congress raises the killing of a man in Alwar in the name of "Gau Rashak". Mallikarjun Kharge says, "The State Home Minister says the villagers got information about smuggling of cows. He said that stopping such people is not crime, but they cannot take law into their hands.

"This is the fifth incident in Alwar, such incidents have happened in Haryana, Gujarat. If the government doesn't intervene, the constitution would continue to be violated," he says.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh says the State government has registered the case. "We will also attempt to ensure that action is taken as per law."

11: 40 a.m.: Question Hour in the Lok Sabha

Hukum Singh asks, "In private sector, can government issue orders pertaining to solar power generation equipment be installed in vacant plot?"Power Minister says whether the power tarrif is low, around Rs.3 per unit, the solar power equipment would not be viable, in government buildings, like schools, subsidy can be given by the government.

Abhishek Singh says, "131 airports exists where there no airplane operations. Regional connectivity given at 70 airports. For urgent evacuations due to any emergency, small city airports are used, in some cities, seasonal traffic is more..what steps are being taken to improve connectivity?" Civil Aviation Minister says there are 47 licenses given, 35 more in pipeline. "As and when it happens, connectivity to increase," he says. "We are the fastest growing aviation sector in the world."

Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav asks if Patna airport among the most dangerous in the country? When the process to construct new airport in Patna to start. Civil Aviation Ministers says the space for landing in Patna not enough, land is State subject..it is a very busy airport, new terminal being planned..plan is to acquire another nearby place under armed forces for new airport

Suresh Kodikunnil demands airport at Sabarimala. Where ever State government provides us land, and there is viability, we are setting up airports, says Minister

Shiv Sena member demands night landing facility at Juhu airport

Jithendra Reddy asks for expansion of the road in Telangana airport to address passenger traffic. Minister says there illegal parking issue, the road is wide, will discuss with State government

Sirajuddin Ajmal raises ithe ssue of cleanliness in Guwahati airport. Minister says all facilities to be created in all airports, expansion plans are also there

11: 25 a.m.: Rajya Sabha on Alwar incident

Madhusudan Mistry speaks: There is breakdown of constitutional machinery in Rajasthan. Gau Rakshaks are stopping, checking trucks. When they found cows and found muslims working in dairy farm, they were thrashed. Rs 35000 was also taken. These are organised gangs. It is complete breakdown of constitutional machinery. Rajasthan govt should be dismissed. Gangs kill a person and the police does nothing. They must give Rs 1-crore compensation.

Mukthar Abbas Naqvi says, "This is a sensitive issue. A message should not go that we are supporting cow slaughter! Such an incident did not happen on the ground. The state govt has denied the report. But let this House not send a message that it supports cow slaughter."

“The minister is so ill-informed… even the New York Times has written about the incident,” leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said.

11: 15 a.m.: Rajya Sabha

"There is so much negative campaign about MPs allowances on social media. Please find a way to stop this," says Naresh Agarwal. Rajiv shukla says everyone gets subsidised food in parliament-- even media and staff. But only MPs face criticism for it.



