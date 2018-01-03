Rajya Sabha remains undecided on fate of triple talaq Bill

more-in

Should the House send the triple talaq Bill to a Select Committee or not? This question triggered a heated exchange of words in the Rajya Sabha, forcing an adjournment for the day.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, popularly known as the triple talaq Bill, was moved in the House on Wednesday soon after it reconvened at 3 p.m. Moving the Bill, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said triple talaq was being used despite the Supreme Court banning it.

Trinamool Congress member Sukendu Sekhar Roy moved a motion for amendment under Rule 125 and sought that the Bill be sent to a Select Committee. "We think the Bill is faulty. It requires suggestions from different stakeholders," he said. Congress member Anand Sharma too moved a motion to send the Bill to a Select Committee. His motion was supported by members of various opposition parties including the Trinamool Congress, AIADMK, DMK, CPI, CPI(M), RJD, and BSP.

Even before the Bill was taken into consideration heated verbal exchange was witnessed in the House with members raising a series of Point of Orders. When Mr. Prasad once again rose to speak, the Opposition members objected to the minister and the Leader of the House Arun Jaitley speaking after a Bill is moved, claiming it was unprecedented. However, Deputy Chairman P.J. Kurien clarified the the concerned minister and the Leader of the House have the right to express their views.

Appealing to the Congress to support the Bill, Mr. Prasad said "Triple talaq is continuing despite the Supreme Court banning it... This Bill is necessary."

Mr. Jaitley argued that the motions moved by Mr. Sharma and Mr. Roy cannot be taken up as it was in conflict with the rulebook. Mr. Jaitley's speech was interrupted several times. "The whole country is watching that in the other House you supported the Bill and in this House, you are opposing it," he said pointing at Congress members.

The Treasury Bench put forth the argument that the Supreme Court's ban on instant triple talaq was valid only for six months, which ends on February 22, and this Bill was necessary to protect the interests of married Muslim women. The Opposition members were firm in their stand that they are ready to support the cause but the Bill is faulty and needs a second look.

At one stage, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad suggested the House could vote on the issue. "If the majority's view is not heard in this House, where will it be heard?" Mr. Azad quipped.

Amid din, the Chair decided both motions are valid but the members on both the sides continued their protests. The House was adjourned for the day.