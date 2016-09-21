Home Minister Rajnath Singh was to sign a key security cooperation agreement during his visit to Russia, which was cancelled in wake of the terror attack at an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri district on Sunday.

The agreement, last signed in 1993 between the Ministries of interior of Russia and India, was to be upgraded to government level during Mr. Singh’s visit.

Officials in the know of things said this agreement would have given India access to real-time information from Russia on terror and cyber security.

Mr. Singh’s visit to Russia was initially not on the cards but was planned after Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif nominated 22 parliamentarians to raise the “human rights violations” in Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly.

“The Home Minister was to go to the U.S. on September 27, the Russia visit was never on the cards. It was decided after Pakistan’s PM announced that he had asked 22 parliamentarians to raise the Kashmir issue at UNGA. A strategic call was then taken in the government that the bigwigs of the NDA government would convey to other countries about the terror factories being run by Pakistan,” said a senior Home Ministry official.

Mr. Singh was to meet his counterpart Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev and expose the role of Pakistan in stoking the unrest in the Kashmir Valley and pushing in infiltrators to carry out terrorist attacks.

“Pakistan’s role in aiding terrorist organisations like Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba should be told to the world. The Home Minister would have given evidence of Pakistan’s complicity in terror attacks here and how the neighbouring country did little to crack down on terrorists operating from its soil,” said the official.

Mr. Singh’s visit to Russia was significant, especially after Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of “terror export” from Pakistan at the G20, BRICS meet and East Asia Summit, where he called on the international community to isolate and sanction instigators of terrorism.