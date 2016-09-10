Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to be on a week-long visit to the U.S. from September 25 to attend the Homeland Security dialogue.

The visit, scheduled in July, was postponed due to the unrest in the Kashmir valley.

Mr. Singh is likely to raise the issues of Pakistan-sponsored terror and fake currency originating through Pakistan’s connivance with U.S officials and will press for action . India and the U.S have been working on this arrangement since the visit of the then Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde to the U.S in 2013.

Mr. Singh will also take up the issue of extradition of Tahawwur Rana — a close associate of David Coleman Headley and who is also charged in the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

After the National Investigation Agency failed to get the custody of Headley, who has entered into a plea bargain with the U.S., India is pinning its hope on Rana’s extradition. Rana is serving a 14-year imprisonment in the U.S. for providing material support to the Lashkar-e-Taiba, but has not entered into a plea bargain like Headley.

The U.S has already proposed to work with India to prepare a road map in countering extremism and radicalisation. The rise of the Islamic Statehas prompted the move and the U.S. has proposed that both nations can share information on this.

Mr. Singh is likely to hold dialogue with his U.S. counterpart, Secretary of Homeland Security, Jeh Johnson, on various issues — megacities policing; illicit finance, counterfeiting; cybersecurity, critical infrastructure protection; port, border, maritime, transportation and supply chain security; science and technology cooperation and capacity building.