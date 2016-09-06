The all-party delegation seeking to end turbulence in Kashmir concluded its two-day visit on Monday with no breakthrough.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh will on Tuesday brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation in Kashmir after the two-day visit of an all party delegation to Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr. Singh is expected to brief Mr. Modi on the assessment of the ground situation of the state by the all party delegation which visited Srinagar and Jammu on September 4 and 5, official sources said.

While the Prime Minister has returned to the capital last night after his visit to Vietnam and China, the Home Minister too had come back from Jammu and Kashmir last evening.

Sources said that the members of the all party delegation is likely to meet here on Wednesday to discuss their findings during the two-day visit and chalk out future plans for Jammu and Kashmir.

The all-party delegation seeking to end turbulence in Kashmir concluded its two-day visit on Monday with no breakthrough.

Unhappy at the stubborn refusal of Hurriyat leaders to meet some MPs who had literally knocked at their doors in Srinagar, Mr. Singh had said that their conduct was against democracy, humanity or even ‘Kashmiriyat’ (Kashmiri ethos).