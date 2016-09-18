Calls emergency meeting in the wake of Uri attack

Home Minister Rajnath Singh, on Sunday, postponed his visit to Russia and the U.S in the wake of the terror attack on an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri district.

Mr. Singh was to leave for Russia on Sunday for a four-day visit. After Russia, he was to leave on a week-long visit to the U.S on September 27 to attend the Homeland Security Dialogue.

A message posted by the Home Minister's Twitter handle said, "Keeping the situation of Jammu and Kashmir in mind and in the wake of terror attack in Uri, I have postponed my visits to Russia and the USA."

"I have given instructions to the Home Secretary and other senior officers in MHA to closely monitor the situation in Jammu and Kashmir," another tweet by Mr. Singh said.

Mr. Singh also spoke to the Jammu and Kashmir Governor and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on the situation arising out of the terror strike in Uri.

"They have apprised me of the security situation in the state," he said.

Emergency meeting



The Home Minister has also called an emergency meeting to review the situation arising out of the attack. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the Union Home Secretary, top Army, paramilitary and Home Ministry officials are expected to attend the meeting.

(With inputs from PTI)