Three NDRF teams have been rushed from Varanasi and Lucknow to the accident spot. There are 45 personnel in each team.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday took stock of the situation in the wake of the derailment of the Indore-Patna Express in Kanpur and asked the Director General of National Disaster Response Force to rush to the spot.

The Home Minister asked NDRF Chief O.P. Singh to provide all assistance to the Railway authorities and Uttar Pradesh government in relief and rescue operations.

The Home Minister also spoke to Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu about the accident and took stock of the situation, official sources said.

63 people were killed and over 150 injured when 14 coaches of the Indore-Patna Express derailed near Pukhrayan in Kanpur dehat district in the wee hours on Sunday.