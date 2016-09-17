Estranged wife is seeking support for education of their daughter in domestic violence case

The Rajasthan High Court has reserved its order on a criminal revision petition filed by Chief Secretary Om Prakash Meena’s estranged wife Geeta Singhdeo seeking financial support from her husband for the education of their daughter, who is pursuing her post-graduation in Cardiff, United Kingdom.

The courts of the Metropolitan Magistrate and the Additional District Judge had earlier refused to entertain the plea. The Bench of Justice Prashant Agrawal had reserved the order on Thursday on completion of hearing, in which Ms. Singhdeo sought £700 per month from Mr. Meena for the education of the couple's daughter.

Molestation charge



Mr. Meena’s daughter had recently created a flutter by accusing her father of molesting her in her teenage years. She reportedly sent an e-mail to the High Court’s Registry with these allegations.

‘Forced to bear expenses’



Ms. Singhdeo said in the court that she was made to bear all the educational expenses of her daughter, which were beyond her financial capacity. However, Mr. Meena’s counsel contended that his daughter had gone to U.K. without his permission and he had no obligation to support her studies for a long duration in a foreign country.

The case in which Mr. Meena’s daughter has made allegations pertains to cruelty and domestic violence against his wife. Ms. Singhdeo has sought orders for CBI inquiry into her complaint.