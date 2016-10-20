The Rajasthan government has moved the Supreme Court against the acquittal of actor Salman Khan by the High Court in a case of chinkara poaching in Jodhpur.

Contending that the High Court verdict suffered from legal infirmities, the State government sought a stay of the acquittal of the actor, who was otherwise facing a five-year prison term.

The government contended that Mr. Khan’s conviction had been based on material evidence which the High Court turned down on hyper-technical grounds.

The government lawyers said minor discrepancies in trial should not dilute the entire prosecution case and the High Court failed to see the “entire circumstances” allegedly arraigned against Mr. Khan. The government side contended that the actor did not cross-examine eye-witness Harish Dulani, the driver of vehicle in which the actor was travelling when the incident took place.

Meanwhile, beverages major Coca-Cola India has dropped Mr. Khan as brand ambassador for its soft drink ‘Thums Up’. In a statement, Coca-Cola India said: “Salman Khan was committed to an existing relationship with a TV show, which is sponsored by a brand that competes with the Coca-Cola India product portfolio.” (With inputs from PTI)