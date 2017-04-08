Rajasthan explains its actions post-lynching

Ruckus in House: Congress members vociferously protested in Parliament on Friday, saying the Constitution was being violated in the name of cow protection. | Photo Credit: PTI

A day after the Alwar incident — where a 55-year-old dairy farmer was lynched by cow vigilantes — was raised in the Parliament, the Home Ministry had intervened and sought a report from the Rajasthan government.

In its report, the State government said three persons had been arrested and a special police team had been constituted to arrest the remaining accused allegedly involved in the lynching of Pehlu Khan, a resident of Nuh in Haryana.

The local police reached the spot soon after receiving the report about the incident, rescued four of Khan's colleagues and took him to a hospital, the report to the Union Home Ministry said. The report also said that when four days later Khan succumbed to injuries, Section 302 IPC (murder) was added to the FIR.

The Rajasthan government said three people have been arrested so far and a special police team has been constituted to probe the incident and find out the circumstances leading to it.

The incident took place when as many as 16 people were allegedly transporting 36 bovines in six pickup vans.

The deceased, Khan, and four others, including his two sons, were beaten brutally by some locals at Behror in Alwar suspecting they were smuggling cows, police said.

Rocks Parliament

The incident rocked both Houses of Parliament where the Congress attacked the BJP, saying the Constitution was being violated in the name of cow protection in the States ruled by the saffron party.

Though the incident occurred on April 1, the Home Ministry sought a report only after P.J. Kurien, deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha asked Home Minister Rajnath Singh to seek a report and make a statement in the House.

Mr. Singh is expected to make a statement on the issue on Monday.