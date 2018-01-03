Railways shifting tocomputerised signalling

more-in

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that his department would approach the Union Cabinet soon with a proposal to completely switch over to computerised signalling to ensure better safety and on time performance.

Responding to a question on what steps Railways had taken to cut down on fog-related delays of trains from Delhi and other parts of north India, Mr. Goyal said there had been fewer instances of trains running late compared to flights this year.

“We are not satisfied with this. The problem of fog is getting severe, and impacts safety. We have more or less taken the decision and will now go to the Cabinet. We are now trying to ensure that the entire railway system is run by modern technology and moves to computerised signalling to control the movement of trains,” Mr. Goyal said.

The Minister said while there were some existing sections with electronic interlocking system, it “does not affect the entire system.”

He said the government was spending ₹ 1.2 lakh crore this year to upgrade infrastructure and move to completely computerised signalling.

“Our aim is to make a new Indian Railways by 2022 and works are going on in this regard,” he said.

The Minister said a committee had been set up to review the flexi-fare system and recommend best options to protect the interests of passengers and the Railways.

More revenue

The flexi-fare system, started in September 2016, has generated more revenue but overall passenger traffic in popular premium trains like Shatabdi, Rajdhani and Duronto Express had gone down. This has prompted the Railway Board to review its dynamic pricing system since it pushes up fare by 10% after a certain number of seats priced at a particular price band gets sold out.

Mr. Goyal said the committee would examine the revenue impact and the impact dynamic pricing had on passengers in terms of their choice to use rail against other competitive modes of transport.