Non-recognised sport federations will not be allowed to issues concessions

Basketball, judo, taekwondo, tennis, archery, gymnastics and boxing will no longer be eligible for Railways’ sportsperson’s concessional fare, unless an authorisation letter is obtained from the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Concessions were so far granted based on certificates issued by the sporting federations at the State and national level. The Railways have instituted the change following a request from the Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry, which said the recognition of federations of these sports had been suspended or withdrawn “due to some dispute.”

“As advised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Ministry of Railways have decided that in place of the existing federations for the following sports, concession in the Railway fare shall be admissible on the concession certificate issued by the Sports Authority of India only,” a Railways Ministry circular issued recently said. The sportspersons will have to produce a certificate from the Secretary or Executive Director (Teams) of SAI.

Individuals, teams, coaches, managers, referees and umpires of all games and athletic sports participating in sports events at the State or national or all-India level were all along offered 50-75 per cent concessions on railway ticket fare in first class, second class and sleeper class coaches. While there is a restriction of travelling at least 300 km for many other rail concessions, there is no such bar for sportspersons at present.

The sports associations that are barred from sanctioning rail fare concessions include: Basket Ball Association of India, Judo Federation, Taekwondo Federation of India, All India Tennis Association, Archery Association of India, Gymnastic Federation of India and India Amateur Boxing Federation.