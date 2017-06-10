Raids on NDTV owners ‘offshoot of an inquiry’

Undisclosed income of nearly ₹1,600 cr. is under the scanner, according to the government.

The government on Saturday said the raids by the CBI on the premises of Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, the proprietors of NDTV, is an “off-shoot of continuing investigation by the Income-Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate since 2011”.

In a press statement, the government said that I-T Department was looking into undisclosed income of nearly ₹1,600 crore of the proprietors and companies controlled and associated with the NDTV group.

Paper companies

“Enquiries in this connection were initiated by the department during the UPA regime since year 2011. NDTV, which is controlled by Prannoy and Radhika Roy, had only two subsidiaries in India till 2006. However, from 2006 to 2012, NDTV floated 32 paper companies including 14 foreign shell companies in the U.K., the Netherlands, Mauritius, Sweden and UAE in order to launder unaccounted income of ₹1,100 crore using these paper entities,” the government statement said.

It went on to add: “These companies were having no real business, no employees and no business premises. These paper companies have claimed to raise funds through unidentified entities situated in British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, U.K., U.S.A., Switzerland, Netherlands etc. during the financial years 2007-2009. These claims were found to be false during investigation by Income-Tax Department.”

The spokesperson said that an assessment of the concealed income of ₹642.5 crore relating to NDTV Group/related companies was done during UPA regime on February 21, 2014. Re-assessment proceedings for concealment of income of ₹403.85 crore initiated against RRPR Holdings Pvt. Ltd are presently under way.

The RBI reportedly detected violations of several FEMA provisions to the tune of ₹2,030 crore.