National

Rahul’s elevation soon: Sonia

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday indicated that the elevation of Rahul Gandhi as the party president could be done “soon“.

“Soon it will be done,” she said when asked by reporters at a function here as to when Rahul Gandhi, who is at present the vice president of the party, will be elevated.

Earlier in the day, the Uttarakhand BJP said the State Congress resolution seeking Mr. Gandhi’s elevation was part of its “Beta Bachao, Beta Banao” campaign to keep internal democracy away.

Terming those seeking Mr. Gandhi’s elevation as his “courtiers”, BJP media in-charge Devendra Bhasin said they were saying this to just please their boss.

Post a Comment
More In National
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 14, 2017 6:52:29 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/rahuls-elevation-soon-sonia/article19857088.ece

© The Hindu