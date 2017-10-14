Rahul’s elevation soon: Sonia

more-in

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday indicated that the elevation of Rahul Gandhi as the party president could be done “soon“.

“Soon it will be done,” she said when asked by reporters at a function here as to when Rahul Gandhi, who is at present the vice president of the party, will be elevated.

Earlier in the day, the Uttarakhand BJP said the State Congress resolution seeking Mr. Gandhi’s elevation was part of its “Beta Bachao, Beta Banao” campaign to keep internal democracy away.

Terming those seeking Mr. Gandhi’s elevation as his “courtiers”, BJP media in-charge Devendra Bhasin said they were saying this to just please their boss.