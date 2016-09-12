Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi during his Kisan Yatra at Sidhri in Azamgarh district on Sunday.

Launching a fresh attack against the BSP and the ruling SP in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said while the “elephant” has eaten all the money, the “cycle” is standing “punctured” in the State.

“Haathi saara paisa kha gaya. Hathi ko apne maar ke bhaga diya [elephant — the election symbol of BSP— ate all the money and then you chased it out],” Mr. Gandhi said while addressing a public meeting on the sixth day of his yatra.

“Phir aap cycle (SP’s election symbol) laaye. Ye paanch saal se phansi hui hai, hil nahi rahi hai. Uska tyre puncture hai aur apko ration card nahi dila pa rahi hai [Then you voted for SP’s cycle which has been stranded for past five years. It’s tyre is punctured and is not moving. The party could not provide ration cards to you],” he said attacking the SP.

Appealing to people to vote for the Congress, Mr. Gandhi said “Now you should think about the hand [Congress’s election symbol] and then see what we do about ration cards and farmers,” he said.

The Gandhi scion, who is on a 2,500-km ‘Deoria to Dilli yatra’ to connect with the masses in the run-up to the 2017 U.P polls, resumed his yatra from Azamgarh and after holding meetings in Mau, he will reach Ghazipur.

Azamgarh is the parliamentary constituency of SP supremo Mulayam Singh.