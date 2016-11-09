Rahul Gandhi today targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for declaring Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes invalid, wondering as to how bringing in the new Rs. 2000 note is going to make black money hoarding a lot harder.

In remarks laced with sarcasam, the Congress Vice President said “well done Mr. Modi”.

“Real culprits” who have stashed black money are “sitting tight” while lives of farmers, small shopkeepers and houswives “have been thrown in utter chaos,” he said in a series of tweets.

“Once again Mr Modi shows how little he cares about ordinary people of this country — farmers, small shop-keepers, housewives — all thrown into utter chaos,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted on his official Twitter account.

“While the real culprits sit tight on their black money stashed away abroad or in bullion/real estate. Well done Mr. Modi,” he further tweeted.

Mr. Gandhi further asked: “One question for the PM: How is replacing 1,000 rupee notes with 2,000 rupee notes going to make black money hoarding a lot harder?”

As part of sweeping steps to battle black money, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender from midnight of Tuesday.