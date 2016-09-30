Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on his way to the CJM court in Guwahati on Thursday. — Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi was on Thursday granted relief by a local court in a criminal defamation case filed against him by an RSS functionary.

Mr. Gandhi appeared as the accused before the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Kamrup and was granted a Personal Recognisance (PR) bond as he appeared personally, and in deference to his status as a Member of Parliament, his lawyer Anshuman Bora told reporters outside the court.

“We had made a bail application for him but as Rahul Gandhi appeared in person, the court allowed him to go on a PR bond. The next date of hearing is November 5,” Mr. Bora said.

Mr. Gandhi has to be present personally again on November 5, when the court will explain his offence to him. The complainant had filed a criminal defamation case against Gandhi for “bringing down the image of the RSS by saying that he was not allowed by RSS members to enter the Barpeta Satra, a 16th century Vaishnavite monastery in Assam, on December 12, 2015”.

CJM Sanjoy Hazarika in his August 6 order stated: “The statement of Rahul Gandhi so published in dailies as well as in media appears to be defamatory in nature... I find sufficient material to proceed against Rahul Gandhi to face trial under Section 500 IPC.” Section 500 of the IPC contains the quantum of punishment, which may extend to two years or a fine or both.

Bijon Mahajan, counsel of the complainant Anjan Bora, a Bibhag Chanchalak of RSS, told the court that day that Mr. Gandhi had told a “blatant lie” before the media as he never visited Barpeta Satra in Assam on December 12, 2015, as was apparent from the perusal of evidence of the witnesses.