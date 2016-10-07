TNCC (I) president S. Thirunavukkarasar acccompanies the Congress vice-president.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Friday visited the Apollo Hospitals here where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is undergoing treatment.

Though Mr. Gandhi couldn't meet Ms. Jayalalithaa, he reportedly enquired about the treatment being given to her.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Gandhi said he visited the hospital to extend his support to the Chief Minister, "I came to extend my support to Ms. Jayalalithaa. ..She will be able to recover soon", Mr. Gandhi said.

The Chief Minister was admitted to the hospital on September 22 for fever and dehydration.

In an elaborate bulletin so far on the health status of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, the Apollo Hospitals on Thursday said the “present treatment regimen includes continued respiratory support, nebulisation, drugs to decongest the lungs, antibiotics, nutrition, general nursing care and supportive therapy.”

Besides making brief mentions of providing respiratory support and a case of infection, the release spoke of the Chief Minister’s known history of diabetes and winter bronchitis in inclement weather. the patient continued to improve and was making gradual progress, it added.

London-based consultant Richard John Beale returned to the hospital again on Thursday and examined Ms. Jayalalithaa. “The consensus of all the experts is that the line of treatment given to the Chief Minister should be continued, and she will require a longer stay in the hospital,” the release said.

