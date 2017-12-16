Rahul Gandhi elevation: Manmohan’s fervent hope, and a shower of wishes

Newly elected Congress President Rahul Gandhi being greeted by his mother and predecessor Sonia Gandhi and Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh during the ceremony of presentation of certificate of elevation as the Congress President at party headquaters, in New Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Congratulatory messages from allies and well-wishers poured in after Rahul Gandhi formally took charge as the Congress president on Saturday.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said Mr. Gandhi would sustain the “politics of hope”, which was needed by the country, and not allow the “politics of fear” to take over.

Certain “disturbing trends” were noticeable in the country’s polity and the people depended on Rahul Gandhi to transform it, Mr. Singh said in his brief address at an event where the new Congress president took charge.

Young leaders of regional parties took to social media with Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav sending video messages.

Stalin’s praise

DMK leader M.K. Stalin said: “Am confident that he [Rahul Gandhi] will fulfil the aspirations and hopes of the people and restore the glory of secularism, socialism and federalism.”

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury extended his wishes to the new Congress president through a video message.

Describing Mr. Gandhi as a young leader of the oldest political party in the country, CPI national secretary D. Raja said there were great expectations from him. “Speeches of both Sonia Gandhiji and Mr. Gandhi reflected their sincere concerns about our present-day politics,” he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “Congratulations Rahulji for this big responsibility and our best wishes for all ur endeavours.”

Film star Kamal Haasan also greeted Mr. Gandhi. “Congratulations Mr. Rahul G [Gandhi]. Your seat does not define you but you can define your position. I have admired your elders. I am sure you would work and deserve my admiration too. All the strength to your shoulders,” he tweeted.

Union Minister Vijay Goel extended heartiest greetings and best wishes to Mr. Gandhi.

However, following Mr. Gandhi’s sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling party in his acceptance speech, the BJP retorted stating that despite the change in leadership, the Congress’s working style and “corrupt ways” had remained.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said when the Congress talked about a change in leadership, the country was seeing how during its 10-year rule, corruption took place under their very nose.

(With inputs from PTI)