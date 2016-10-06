“The Indian Army has done its job for the country, you do yours,” the Congress vice-president said

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of indulging in political exploitation of the sacrifices of soldiers in remarks that come in the wake of cross-LoC surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“Jo hamare jawan hain jinhone apna khoon diya hai, Jammu and Kashmir mein khoon diya hai, jinhone Hindustan ke liye surgical strike kiye hain, unke khoon ke peeche aap chhupe hain. Unki aap dalali kar rahe ho. Yeh bilkul galat hai. {You (Modi) are hiding behind the blood of soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir and those who carried out the surgical strikes for India. You are exploiting their sacrifices, which is very wrong},” he said.

Mr. Gandhi was addressing a rally in New Delhi, marking the culmination of his month-long ‘Deoria to Delhi Ksan Yatra’ in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

“The Indian Army has done its job for the country, you do yours,” the Congress vice-president said, attacking Mr. Modi.

His attack comes a few days after he had praised Mr. Modi for his first Prime Minister-like action in two years in the context of surgical strikes.