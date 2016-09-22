The Union government on Wednesday cleared the deal with France for buying 36 Rafale fighter jets in flyaway condition at a cost of €7.878 billion. The deal will be signed on Friday, in the presence of French Defence Minister Jean Yves Le Drian.

The contract for the deal was cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security earlier.

The price was fixed in May, Defence Ministry sources said. The sources said the government also cleared the Inter-Governmental Agreement. Mr. Drian arrives on Thursday along with the CEOs of Dassault Aviation, Thales and MBDA and top government officials. — PTI