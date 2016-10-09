The medical equipment from which the leak purportedly took place came through Air France airline.

Radioactive leak from a medical consignment triggered a panic at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Sunday morning. The leak was reported from the cargo area of the Terminal 3 of the airport, said Chief Fire Officer (Delhi Fire Services) Atul Garg.

The terminal has been cordoned off and as of now, a team from the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) is on its way to the airport.

The medical equipment from which the leak purportedly took place came through Air France airline.

The Emergency Operations Centre of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority alerted all emergency support functionaries, who cordoned off the area.

“We received a call from T 3 cargo terminal that radioactive material leak from cargo. Team was rushed there ,” said Mr. Garg.

The NDRF AND radiology officer of Dharmshila hospital checked the area and declare the radition is in safe limit.

On reaching at Cargo EICI it was learnt that 6 packets containing solid sodium molibdate arrived from Paris by flight AF 226 reached courier side. Consignee is Dhitee Biotech India Pvt Ltd. Z-29, okhla industrial area.

The NDRF, DAE and other related agencies have been informed. NDRF team has reached.