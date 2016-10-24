Kushwaha was addressing workers of his Rashtriya Lok Samata Party – an ally of the BJP in Bihar.

Minister of State for Human Resource Development Upendra Kushwaha on Monday said the Centre would soon work to provide reservations in Navodaya Vidyalayas to students from the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Mr. Kushwaha was addressing workers of his Rashtriya Lok Samata Party – an ally of the BJP in Bihar – at a party conclave here. He is believed to have a base among the OBC Kushwahas in the state.

“Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas are present in each district of the country. Students coming from rural backgrounds take admission in these schools each year. In these schools, there is reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes but not for the OBCs,” Mr. Kushwaha said at the event. “I was surprised and wondered what those claiming to be champions of social justice were doing in power for so long? Now this has been noted by our ministry. Soon, reservations will be provided to OBCs in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas.”

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas were created to provide education mainly to rural children and provide up to 75 percent seats to them. Seats are reserved for SC and ST children in proportion to the SC and ST population of the district, but to an extent not less than the national average.