With two 6 X 1,000 MW Pressurised Water Reactors (PWR), built with Russian technology, up and running, the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited will commence construction of the third and the fourth reactors at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP) site on Saturday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally lay the foundation for the new reactors through video-conferencing from Goa, venue of the two-day BRICS summit.

NPCIL chairman and managing director Sathish Kumar Sharma and Atomstroyexport Group of Companies (the Engineering and Construction Division of Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation) president Valery Limarenko will jointly lay the concrete at the KKNPP site.