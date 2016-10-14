Punjab Congress keeps the door open for Sidhu

Amarinder says the ex-cricketer and like-minded leaders can join the party without conditions

To unite “anti-Badal” forces in Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections, State Congress president Amarinder Singh said on Thursday that cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu and others who wanted “Punjab’s betterment” were welcome to join the party but without preconditions.

“Not just Sidhu but all those committed to Punjab’s governance, to whichever party they belong, are welcome to join the Congress unconditionally,” Capt. (retd) Singh told presspersons at Raja Sansi in Amritsar, responding to questions on the possibility of a merger of Awaaz-e-Punjab, the political forum of Mr. Sidhu, with the Congress.

Awaaz-e-Punjab leaders, including Pargat Singh, Simarjeet Singh Bains, Balwinder Bains and Mr. Sidhu, held a meeting here on Wednesday to discuss a possible merger. Sources said a decision could come within a week.

Capt. Singh said the coming together of all “anti-Badal” forces ahead of the Assembly elections would pave the way for the betterment of Punjab. “All such forces should come together on the Congress platform to save the State from the government of the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he said.

Many disillusioned people from various parties were making a beeline for the Congress, he said.

To a question on the prospects of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Assembly polls, Capt. Singh said it was a “party of crooks who want to use Punjab for their vested political interests”.