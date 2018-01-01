Pulwama attack: third militant’s body recovered, counter-operation ends

Policemen stand guard outside the Central Reserve Police Force training centre during a gunbattle with suspected militants in Lethpora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The counter-operation launched by security forces against the militants who attacked a CRPF camp in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir ended on Monday following the recovery of the body of another militant, the police said.

“Finally, the operation has concluded with the recovery of the body of the third terrorist,” Director General of Police S.P. Vaid said. The bodies of two terrorists had been recovered on December 31.

In a pre-dawn strike, five CRPF men were killed while three others injured when heavily armed terrorists stormed the camp of the paramilitary force at Lethpora in Pulwama district on Sunday.

The attack was claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

The two militants whose bodies were recovered on December 31 were Manzoor Ahmad Baba from Drubgam (Pulwama) and Fardeen Ahmad Khanday from Nazeempora (Tral). Khanday was the son a serving policeman. The identity of the third militant is yet to be ascertained.