“When 1.25 crore people stand with the soldiers, their power increases by 1.25 crore times,” the Prime Minister said.

Amid heightened tension on the border, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a campaign through which people can send their Diwali greetings and messages to soldiers guarding the nation’s frontiers to boost their morale.

People can send messages under the #Sandesh2Soldiers campaign on the Narendra Modi App, through MyGov.in, and also through All India Radio. Doordarshan shall also be mounting a programme to share people’s emotions with the Armed Forces.

The Prime Minister, who is leading the campaign, said in a tweet, “I sent my #Sandesh2Soldiers. You could also do the same. Your wishes will certainly make our forces very happy.

“This Diwali, let us remember our courageous armed forces who constantly protect our Nation. Jai Hind,” he said.

As part of the campaign, the Prime Minister has shared through social media, a special video, featuring his appeal to the people to send messages to the brave Armed Forces personnel.

Within hours, the video has generated tremendous interest on platforms such as Twitter and Facebook.The great respect and admiration that the nation has for our Armed Forces, will find expression this festive season, through the campaign being led by the Prime Minister, the PMO said in a release.

A special module has been launched on the Narendra Modi App, which enables people to send greetings or their hand-written messages to the Armed Forces.

The #Sandesh2Soldiers campaign is expected to generate increased interaction between the people and the Armed Forces.

The campaign comes against the backdrop of the surgical strikes carried out by the Army on terror launch pads in PoK and the heightened border tension.

Earlier this month, at an event in Bhopal, the Prime Minister had focused on the human element of the jawans. His appeal to people to applaud jawans when they meet them, has also created a buzz on social media.

This is not the first time that Mr. Modi is focusing on the armed forces. He spent his last two Diwalis as the Prime Minister with the Army.