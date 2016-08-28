On the recently concluded Rio Olympics, Mr. Modi said "We are proud of our daughters who proved themselves yet again in Rio-Olympics games."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary in his 23rd Mann Ki Baat programme.

Mr. Modi said “India has always made sincere efforts to strengthen it's relation with its neighbours.”

On Kashmir, the Prime Minister said “All political parties have spoken in one voice on Kashmir crises.

“All parties believe that Kashmir is an integral part of India. If a life is lost in Kashmir whether it's a youngster or security personnel, it's our loss, it's loss of the nation.”

He also said, "In Kashmir all those who are pushing youth towards stone pelting will have to someday answer them."

On the recently concluded Rio Olympics, Mr. Modi said "We are proud of our daughters who proved themselves yet again in Rio-Olympics games. However, we still have a long way to go when it comes to sports.

“I have constituted a task force aimed at improving sports in India.”

The Prime Minister said “September 5 is not just teachers’ day, but a day of learning. I congratulate Pullela Gopichand for success of his students in Olympics.”

While touching upon the idol immersion on Ganesh Chaturthi, Mr. Modi said “People have written to me expressing concern over pollution due to idols during Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Puja. I appeal to you to use idols of clay…our traditional approach. This would help preserving environment.”

On Saint Teresa, Mr. Modi said “On September 4 Mother Teresa canonisation as saint is to happen. Her life was dedicated to work for the poor.”