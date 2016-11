Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted BJP veteran L.K. Advani on his 88th birthday, hailing him as India’s tallest leader.

“Wishing our inspiration, one of India’s tallest leaders who has served India tirelessly & diligently, Shri LK Advani ji on his birthday (sic),” said Mr. Modi.

“I pray to God that Advani ji is blessed with a long and healthy life (sic),” he added.

Mr. Advani was born in Karachi on November 8, 1927.