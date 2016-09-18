Narendra Modi saluted the soldiers who were martyred in the attack.

Condemning the “cowardly” terror attack on an Army camp in Uri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday assured the nation that those behind the “despicable” strike won’t go unpunished.

He saluted the soldiers who were martyred in the attack and said their service to the nation will always be remembered.

“We strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Uri. I assure the nation that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished,” Mr. Modi tweeted on the incident in which 17 soldiers were killed and 19 injured.

He said he has spoken to Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on the situation in the wake of the terror attack.

Mr. Parrikar is on his way to Kashmir to take stock of the situation.

Heavily armed militants stormed a battalion headquarters of the Army in North Kashmir’s Uri town in the wee hours today, killing 17 jawans and injuring 19 other personnel in the terror strike in which four ultras were neutralised.

Sitharaman condemns Uri attack

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman condemned the terrorist attack on an Army battalion headquarters in Uri town and said no such threat is going to deter the country from restoring peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is absolutely condemnable...They can continuously keep threatening us with these activities, but India is strong enough to take care of its internal security and no such threat is going to deter us from restoring peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir,” she told reporters at the BJP’s State Women’s Executive Meeting here.

In one of the deadliest attacks on the Army in recent years, 17 jawans were killed and 19 others injured as heavily armed militants stormed a battalion headquarters of the force in North Kashmir’s Uri town in the wee hours today.

Four militants involved in the terror strike were killed by the Army.

Asked about the recent demand of J&K BJP MLAs for “bombing” and destroying terror camps in Pakistan after an attack on a CRPF convoy in the valley that left eight personnel dead in June, Sitharaman said, “Both the Centre and the state government would work towards bringing normalcy and peace in the state.”

“As regards the way in which (it) is going to be done, the central and state governments will strategise to work towards it,” she said.

