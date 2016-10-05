The situation on the LoC and the International Border, as well as the hinterland, was discussed at the meeting, sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to discuss the security scenario in the wake of the surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC).

The situation on the LoC and the International Border, as well as the hinterland was discussed at the meeting, sources said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan increased after the surgical strikes carried out on the intervening night of September 28 and 29.

Pakistan has intensified cross-LoC firing and shelling since the surgical strikes.