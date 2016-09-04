Modi had held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, widely seen as an effort to reboot ties between New Delhi and Beijing.

Pursuing an approach of multiple engagements, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised U.S. President Barack Obama for his leadership of the G20 and asserted that the grouping in the future would succeed if it pursued a “collective, coordinated and target oriented” approach.

Earlier in the morning, Mr. Modi had held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, widely seen as an effort to reboot ties between New Delhi and Beijing.

In his intervention during the first session of the G20, Mr. Modi underscored that all members of the grouping faced a common set of opportunities and challenges. “To benefit all, G20 would need to act decisively. This will also require strong network of partnerships”, he observed.

The Prime Minster stressed that “connected machines, digital revolution and new technology was laying the foundation for the next generation of global growth”.

He highlighted that India aimed to improve its financial system, boost domestic production, enhance infrastructure investment and create a pool of human capital in the country.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup earlier tweeted that during his intervention, President Obama lauded Mr. Modi for successfully marshalling the legislation for the Goods and Services Tax (GST), by pointing out that India’s tax reforms were an “example of bold policy in an otherwise difficult global economic scenario”. He added that during the informal evening programme later in the evening, the two leaders had yet another opportunity of exchanging views.

Earlier, the Prime Minister held talks with Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud. Official sources said that Mr. Modi singled out maritime industry, infrastructure, low cost housing among the items for joint collaboration between New Delhi and Riyadh.

India, he said, could also become a source of food security for the oil rich desert Kingdom, supplementing energy tie ups in the future. The Prime Minister invited greater Saudi investment in infrastructure development, especially modernisation of railway stations. The two leaders also had a detailed discussion on the reforms of the United Nations Security Council, including its expansion with the inclusion of new members.