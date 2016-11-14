Modi said the action will affect very powerful people people but he is prepared to fight for the poor.

Asserting that the poor in the country are supporting his demonetisation decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took on the opposition parties, especially Congress, saying it is the corrupt who are sleepless now.

“After demonetisation, the poor are enjoying a sound sleep while rich are running from pillar to post to buy sleeping pills,” Mr. Modi said at BJP’s Parivartan Yatra here, as he continued to rally public support for his move.

Scoffing at opposition for blaming him for the problems being faced by the poor, the Prime Minister said he was better aware of the hardships being faced by commoners.

“You (Congress) issue statements. I feel the pulse of the poor,” he said.

Lashing out at opposition, he said, “Some political parties are worried after demonetisation...they used to get huge garlands of notes...only option now is to put the Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes in waste paper basket.”

“Some people wear a smile on the face, they even say Modi ji you have done a good job. But they instigate their party workers to oppose my decision,” he said, without taking any names.

His apparent reference was to leaders of BSP, SP and AAP who have been critical of the move.

Mr. Modi said the action will affect very powerful people people but he is prepared to fight for the poor.

“I know I will face a lot of hardships as those having lots of cash are very powerful people but I have undertaken this fight for the poor,” the PM said.