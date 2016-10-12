No leave records of former PMs are available with the PMO

A Prime Minister of India is on duty all the time, the PMO has said, adding, no leave records of former Prime Ministers are available with it.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said this when an RTI applicant sought a copy of leave rules and procedures for the Prime Minister from it and the Cabinet Secretariat. “The Prime Minister can be said to be on duty all the time,” the Right to Information response from the PMO said.

The applicant also wanted to know if former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, H.D. Deve Gowda, I.K. Gujral, P.V. Narasimha Rao, Chandrashekhar, V.P. Singh and Rajiv Gandhi had availed themselves of any leave and were there any records. “Information regarding leave record of previous Prime Ministers is not a part of records held by this office. However, it may be noted that no leave has been availed by present Prime Minister i.e. Shri Narendra Modi since taking over charge,” the RTI response said.

A similar RTI application was filed by the applicant to authorities such as the Cabinet Secretary.