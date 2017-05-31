Preventive detention not a quick alternative to normal legal process: SC

more-in

Preventive detention of a person by a State after branding him a ‘goonda’ merely because the normal legal process is ineffective and time-consuming in ‘curbing the evil he spreads’ is illegal, the Supreme Court has held.

The judgment by a Bench of Justices L. Nageswara Rao and Navin Sinha dealt with the case of a seed manufacturer in Telangana who was taken into preventive detention by the authorities on the allegation that he is selling spurious chilli seeds to poor farmers.

Liberty of citizen

The judgment, authored by Justice Sinha, held that detention of a person was a serious matter affecting the liberty of the citizen. “Preventive detention cannot be resorted to when sufficient remedies are available under the general laws of the land for any omission or commission under such laws,” the Supreme Court observed.

“The order of preventive detention, though based on the subjective satisfaction of the detaining authority, is nonetheless a serious matter, affecting the life and liberty of the citizen under Articles 14, 19, 21 and 22 of the Constitution. The power being statutory in nature, its exercise has to be within the limitations of the statute, and must be exercised for the purpose the power is conferred,” Justice Sinha wrote.

“If the power is misused, or abused for collateral purposes, and is based on grounds beyond the statute, takes into consideration extraneous or irrelevant materials, it will stand vitiated as being in colourable exercise of power,” the court observed.

In this particular case, the petitioner, V. Shantha, moved the Supreme Court against the detention of her husband under the Telangana Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Dacoits, Drug Offenders, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders and Land Grabbers Act, 1986.

The court found the State government’s reasoning that though the person was already in custody in two other similar cases, there was a probability that he might get bail faulty. The preventive detention order was passed to prevent him coming out of jail. The court found this reasoning flawed as the detenu had not even applied for bail.

The court further dismissed the State’s version that the order of preventive detention was passed as his illegal activities were causing danger to poor and small farmers and their safety and financial well-being. The State had reasoned that the order was passed as an extreme measure to insulate the society from his evil deeds.