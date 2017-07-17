National

Presidential elections: In pictures

Every elected legislator exercised his/her franchise to choose the country's President today. With just two candidates in fray, the candidate with most votes will be declared winner.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has thrown its weight behind former Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind. A conglomerate of 14 Opposition parties have joined hands to declared former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar as their presidential candidate.

The Election Commission has permitted 14 Rajya Sabha and 41 Lok Sabha members to vote in the Assemblies for the presidential election, while five MLAs will vote in Parliament.

 

