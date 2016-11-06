Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said President Pranab Mukherjee has assured that he will seek a report from the Home Ministry and the JNU administration on the missing student Najeeb.

Talking to reporters after he called on the President, Mr. Kejriwal said he apprised Mr. Mukherjee of the matter. He also alleged that the Delhi police did not take any action in the matter due to “political pressure.”

“People who were involved in the brawl with Najeeb were questioned by the police yesterday, 22 days after he went missing. That was also a formality. We have apprised the President of the matter. He has assured us that he will seek a report from the Delhi police and the JNU in this regard,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“Met Hon’ble Prez to seek his intervention on missing JNU student Najeeb. He assured of all support n that he will seek report from MHA n JNU,” he later tweeted.

On November 3, while speaking at a solidarity meeting on the JNU campus, Mr. Kejriwal had accused the Delhi police of not probing the matter properly.

Mr. Kejriwal, who has had frequent run-ins with the Delhi police, had said it would not dare to pursue any investigation in this regard as the RSS’ students’ wing ABVP was involved in the brawl.