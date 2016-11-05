The Madhesis were protesting against the newly promulgated Constitution of Nepal.

Highlighting India’s unique ties with Nepal, President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday said in the Madhesh region, that India’s development plans would help achieve shared prosperity for both countries.

Speaking at a civic reception in Janakpur, he said that the city was part of the Ramayana and Buddhhist circuits and would benefit from greater connectivity and tourism between India and Nepal.

The visit to Janakpur and the famous Janakimata temple of the city was a significant part of the presidential trip to Nepal as it allowed India to address the citizens of the Madhesh region directly after a major blockade organised by the Madhesis in 2015 led to the closure of the economic supply lines of Nepal and hurt India-Nepal ties. The Madhesis were protesting against the newly promulgated Constitution of Nepal. During the tour of President Mukherjee, the Madheshi leaders repeatedly complained about being denied of rights by Kathmandu.

Speaking to the media at the end of his trip to Nepal, Mr. Mukherjee said that India has urged Nepal’s diverse population to build a Constitution through “broad consensus.” “I told them, [Nepal’s Madhesi leaders] to work in a united way, after all Constitution is a basic document. It is a lasting document and it can address all sections of the people if it is drafted through consensus,” President Mukherjee said.