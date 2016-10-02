President Pranab Mukherjee paying homage to the Mahatma at Raj Ghat on Sunday. Photo: Shanker Chakravarty

Vice-President Hamid Ansari, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and senior BJP leader L.K. Advani also paid tributes to the Father of the Nation.

The nation remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his 147th birth anniversary on Sunday, with President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders paying floral tributes to him at Raj Ghat in New Delhi.

“Gandhiji made this world a better place. His ideals, dedication to the poor & struggle against injustice inspire,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Clad in a white kurta and pyjama, Mr. Modi, who arrived at 7.40 a.m., paid homage to the Mahatma by offering rose petals at his memorial and performing a ‘parikrama’ (circumambulation) around it.

Union Ministers M. Venkaiah Naidu and Rao Inderjit Singh, and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad too joined in paying homage to the Father of the Nation.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who arrived along with his deputy Manish Sisodia, also paid tributes to the Mahatma on his birth anniversary.

Ambassadors of several countries and other dignitaries attended the function. A large number of school children had also gathered at the venue to pay homage.

An all-faith prayer meeting was held on the occasion.