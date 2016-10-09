Inaugurating the newly developed Berhampore Military Station (BMS) President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday paid tribute to the Indian soldiers fighting at the borders.

Borrowing a line from United States of America President Franklin D Roosevelt who, during a send offs to US officers during the World War II, had said “Perhaps no nation can ever pay back the indebtedness they owe to their armed forces,” President Mukherjee said “I truly believe it and I pay my complement to the Indian soldiers.”

The President who had laid foundation stone of military base about 14 months ago lauded the courage, fortitude and valour shown by the Indian soldiers.

“Till today, our soldiers are upholding that tradition and whenever I get an opportunity to be present in the congregation of our armed forces, I always salute these brave hearts whose sacrifices are unparalleled,” he said. The Berhampore Military station is about 25 km from Murshidabad, once the capital of Bengal.

President Mukherjee who had represented Jangipur constituency in district as an MP spoke about the bravery of the valiant people of the region who took part in the battle of Plassey in 1757 and a century later, gave birth to the first war of independence from this very land.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi was present.