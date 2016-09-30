The move comes two months after the Supreme Court Collegium recommended their names to the government..

President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday appointed 15 judges to the Madras High Court two months after the Supreme Court Collegium recommended their names to the government.

The 15 new judges are V. Parthiban, R. Subramanian, M. Govindaraj, M. Sundar, R. Sureshkumar, J. Nisha Banu, M.S. Ramesh, S.M. Subramaniam, Dr. Anita Sumanth, A.M. Basheer Ahamed, T. Ravindran, S. Baskaran, P. Velmurugan, Dr G. Jayachandran and C.V. Karthikeyan.

The government has sought additional IB inputs on the remaining nine names of the 24 cleared by the collegium.

All these names are part of a list of 30 names forwarded by the Madras High Court collegium in February. The High Court’s list contained 19 lawyers and 11 district judges.

Of this, six names — four advocates and two district judges — were dropped by the Supreme Court collegium itself in a meeting on July 21.

Government clearance of the names was held up due to the ongoing process of drafting the Memorandum of Procedure for judicial appointments by the government. However, the government moved on the files, considering the increasing number of vacancies in the Madras High Court.

The President also signed the warrants of appointment of five additional judges to the Kerala High Court. They are Sathish Ninan, Devan Ramachandran, Somarajan P., Shircy V. and Aettupanku Mohammedkhan Babu.