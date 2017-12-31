As it happened | Modi welcomes ASEAN leaders for Republic Day on Mann Ki Baat

The final Mann Ki Baat of 2017 on the final day of the year saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving his speech for the month of December. Listeners gave their inputs over phone and on the MyGov Open Forum.

Mr. Modi covers a wide range of topics today:

Live updates

11.28 a.m.: This is a season of festivals. In fact, ours is a country of celebrations. May the new year bring happiness and prosperity. In our diverse culture, we celebrate Makar Sankranti in various ways. Punjab and North India celebrates it as Lohari. UP and Bihar people wait for Khichdi and Til Sankranti. In Rajasthan, it is Sankrant. Magh Bihu in Assam and Tamil Nadu celebrates Pongal.

These festivals represent basic element of alignment with nature and agriculture. My best wishes to our countrymen on the occasion of these festivals and new year. Thank you!

11.25 a.m.: India looks forward to welcoming ASEAN leaders for Republic Day 2018 celebrations. This is the first time so many leaders will grace the celebrations as the Chief Guests.

ASEAN completed its 50 years while India completed 25 years of its partnership with ASEAN.

11.23 a.m.: I would like to share something with you alll. It came to notice that Muslim women couldn't go on Haj without a male guardian. I was surprised to see the discrimination. How could this continue even after 70 years of freedom? The injustice was being done to Muslim women. So the Ministry of Minority Affairs took necessary steps and we scrapped this restriction.

I have advised the Ministry that women applying to go on Haj alone, be given the opportunity and be exempted from lottery system. Let them go on a special category. It is my belief that India's growth will grow on women power. Women should get equal rights and they can move together towards the path of growth.

11.20 a.m.: World's largest cleanliness survey is to be undertaken in urban areas from January 4 to March 10, 2018. The survey will cover more than 4000 tiowns and 40 crore people.

Swachh Survekshan begins in January.

Behavioural change towards keeping the city clean will also be analysed. Maintaining cleanliness should be a mass movement. I appeal to every citizen to participate in huge numbers in the cleanliness survey. I am sure you've started using Blue and Green dustbins for segregating waste. Re-use and re-cycle is a very effective way to achieve higher ranking in the cleanliness survey.

11.18 a.m.: Sabarimala temple in Kerala is a famous pilgrimage centre. It becomes a real challenge to keep the premises clean. P. Vijayan, a police officer started the practice of pilgrims who can participate in maintaining cleanliness. Cleanliness has becomes a part of worship with Punyam Poonkavanam.

We took a vow on October 2, 2014 to fulfill Bapu's dream of Swachh Bharat, a filth free India. We pledge to make unfulfilled wish of Bapu come true by making India a cleaner place to live. Massive efforts are going on for Swachh Bharat.

11.15 a.m.: Here is the story of Anjun Bashir Khan Khattak. He topped the administrative services exam of Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorists had burnt his ancestral home. His family had to flee due to terrorism. But Anjum did not let himself sway by bitterness. He overcame extreme adversity and became an inspiration for the youth.

11.10 a.m.: There are many opportunities in skill development and entreprenuership. The youth should get to know this information.

In my last Mann ki Baat, I has spoken on positivity. I had appealed to all of you to share your positive moments of 2017.

Enthusiastic responses were given by people on social media and My Gov with #positiveIndia. More than 150 crore people got the message. The tweets and responses were inspiring.

Let us enter the New Year with this positivity and step forward from 'Positive India' to 'Progressive India'.

11.08 a.m.: Mahatma Gandhi had turned the freedom movement into a mass movement. Let us build a mass movement for 21st century India. A mock parliament will be organised on August 15 in India. On youth from every district may be selected to discuss the roadmap for the next five years.

11.05 a.m.: January 1, 2018 is a very special day. All those born in 2000 and after, shall start attaining the age of 18 years, they become eligible voters. Indian democracy welcomes these new voters. Power of ballot is the biggest power in democracy.

I want to address the youth of 18 to 25 years. Our dream of New India will be fulfilled with their energy. New India should be free from casteism, terrorism, communalism, poverty and should provide equal opportunity to all.

11.00 a.m.: Dear listeners, this is the last Mann ki Baat of this year. I've received many letters and mails from all of you. My best wishes to all of you for 2018.

On December 25, Christmas was celebrated with much fervour. Jesus' teachings lay greatest stress on the value of service. All religions and societies see service as a great virtue. In India we consider selfless service as the greatest virtue. Guru Ramkrishna Paramhams used to say the same. Let us rekindle the spirit of service.

This year was also the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh. His life of courage and sacrifice inspires us. He taught us to break the barriers of religion and caste. Let us shape our lives according to his teachings.