Mr. Rupani wants to improve the govt's image which had apparently taken a hit during Anandiben Patel's tenure when charges of irregularities, corruption and nepotism galore.

Gujarat's new Chief Minister Vijay Rupani wants "transparency and accountability" in the government to improve its image which had apparently taken a hit during his predecessor Anandiben Patel's tenure when charges of irregularities, corruption and nepotism galore.

In a month since he took over as Chief Minister succeeding Anandiben Patel, Mr. Rupani has turned his focus on bringing changes in day-to-day governance and delivery system and also change the perception about the government before next assembly polls scheduled in December next year.

Crackdown on liquor mafias

In his first meeting with top police officials on Saturday, Mr. Rupani strictly asked to rein in on liquor bootlegging which has been flourishing, thanks to nexus between police and liquor mafias and also make the policing effective to improve deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

"He was very categorical and blunt in his message. He said the government would not tolerate any non sense or non performance from any official," said a senior IPS official who was present in the meeting.

The same day, Chief Secretary Dr JN Singh and Mr Rupani's Chief Principal Secretary K Kailasanathan, in a video conference with all district collectors and DDOs, told the field officials to ensure that no "irregularities are committed by the subordinate staff" in the works related to town planning, urban land ceiling, building plan approvals and transfer of lands and revenue related works.

In around 15 minute conference, both directed the field officials to transfer subordinates with "doubtful integrity and initiate departmental actions against those who don’t comply."

"The CM"s message is very clear that zero tolerance towards corruption or irregularity in the government," Mr. Singh said.

After taking over last month, he abolished the requirement of obtaining non agriculture (NA) approval in the areas where town planning (TP) schemes have been finalised in urban areas in the state. The NA permissions from revenue department were a pre-requisite before any construction activity on the land and were a major source of lower level corruption in the revenue department. There are around 700 TP schemes in which all lands will be considered non agriculture.

In another major move, the government also exempted the individual plot owners, who want to build their houses of less than 125 square meter area, from seeking prior approval for construction from the civic body.

Earlier immediately after he took over, he transferred over a dozen top officials including some with doubtful integrity and proximity to the previous Chief Minister.