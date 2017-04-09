Srinagar bypoll: Two killed, several injured as mobs storm polling booths

Border Security Force jawans arrive for polling duty ahead of parliamentary election in Srinagar on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Two youths were killed and several others were injured when security forces opened fire on a stone-pelting mob that stormed a polling station in Budgam district in this Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday, disrupting polling which saw an abysmally low 3.3% turnout till 1100 hours.

Hundreds of protestors stormed a polling station at Pakherpora in Chrar-e-Sharief area of Budgam district and ransacked the building, officials said.

Security forces fired several warning rounds to disperse the mob which did not relent.

Six persons were injured in the firing, of whom two later succumbed to injuries. Those killed were later identified as 20-year-old Mohammad Abbas and 15-year-old Faizaan Ahmad Rather, the officials said, adding both died of bullet wounds.

They said the BSF, deployed for security of the polling stations, fired live rounds as they were not provided with pellet guns.

Violence marred polling in some other parts of the Srinagar parliamentary seat as polling staff and security force personnel were forced to abandon two polling stations in Chadoora Assembly segment as they came under heavy stone-pelting by mobs, the officials said.

Stone pelting incidents were reported from over two dozen other places across the three districts of Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal which constitute the Srinagar constituency, the officials said.

The voter turnout has been low so far with only 3.3% of the 12.61 lakh electorate exercising their franchise in the first four hours of polling, the officials said.

Even in traditionally high turnout areas like Budgam, Ichgam and Maloora, many voters chose to give polling a miss.

Farooq Abdullah in the fray

Voting for the bypoll began amid tight security, with nine candidates including National Conference president Farooq Abdullah in the fray.

More than 1,500 polling stations have been set up for nearly 12.61 lakh electorate. Polling began at 7 a.m. and will end at 5 p.m.

All the polling stations have been declared as either sensitive or hyper-sensitive, keeping in mind threats from various militant outfits and separatist groups, including the Hurriyat Conference.

The seat fell vacant following resignation of PDP leader Tariq Hameed Karra, both from the Lower House of Parliament and his party, in protest against the “atrocities” on people during the agitation in the summer last year in the wake of killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces on July 8.

Dr. Abdullah, who is the candidate of his party and the Congress jointly, will take on the ruling PDP’s candidate Nazir Ahmad Khan in a virtual direct contest.

Dr. Abdullah tasted his first electoral defeat in his over 35-year-long political career when he lost to Mr. Karra in 2014 general elections. Mr. Karra, who has since joined the Congress, is now supporting the National Conference president in the bypolls.

Mr. Khan, on the other hand, joined the PDP after quitting the Congress in February and was announced the candidate by the ruling party for the bypolls.

Voter turnout in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency in 2014 polls was 26%, slightly better than 25.55% recorded in 2009 elections.