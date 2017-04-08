Poll party pelted in Srinagar

The Kashmir Valley witnessed incidents of stone pelting and firing on Saturday, just a day ahead of Lok Sabha byelections for the Srinagar seat.

Security forces resorted to firing in the air in Srinagar’s Beerwah area when a CRPF patrol en route to a polling station, was attacked by stone-pelting crowds.The incident resulted in a shutdown by local shopkeepers.

In a separate incident, the motorcade of senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Minister Rehman Veeri was pelted with stones in south Kashmir’s Bijbehara area.

Earlier in the day, panic gripped PDP workers when unknown gunmen fired shots in the air near an election function venue in Anantnag’s Achabal area. No one was injured in the incident. “We will not be deterred,” said PDP leader Peer Mansoor.

In Srinagar’s Khanyar area, a blast created panic. However, the police clarified that the cause of the blast was “mishandling of tear-smoke shell”.

Byelections today

National Conference (NC) president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah is among nine candidates contesting the elections. Ruling (PDP) has fielded Nazir Khan, a former Congress leader who joined the party recently.

Around 200 additional companies of para-military forces will man 1,559 booths. Around 12, 61, 397 voters are likely to cast their votes.

In 2014, PDP’s Tariq Hameed Karra defeated Dr. Abdullah by over 40,000 votes. Mr. Karra, a NC leader now, is backing Dr. Abdullah after he vacated the seat last year in the wake of differences with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Around 25 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the parliament elections for Srinagar seat in 2014.

The polls are being held at a time when anger is brewing in Kashmir over a spate of issues, especially the 2016 unrest that left over 90 civilians dead an over 15,000 injured.

All separatist groups, including factions of the Hurriyat and JKLF, have called for a shutdown, while militant groups have asked people to stay away from polling.