Politics also about giving new vision to society: Rajnath

more-in

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that politics should not be restricted to only forming and running the government but also extended to giving a new vision to the society.

Mr. Singh was speaking at the 30th Intelligence Bureau Centenary Endowment Lecture where he addressed young intelligence officials.

Retired Intelligence Bureau Special Director Rajendra Kumar, who was named in the alleged Ishrat Jahan encounter case by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly providing fake inputs that she along with three others were headed to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was still the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2004, asked Mr. Singh to bring a law to provide immunity to intelligence officials so that no other external agency is allowed to investigate them.

Mr. Singh avoided a direct reply and said that he would look into the subject.

After the NDA government came to power in 2014, the Home Ministry denied sanction to the CBI to prosecute four IB officers, including Mr. Kumar, who faced charges of murder as well as criminal conspiracy by the CBI.

Accusing a CBI official who investigated him as a “traitor”, an emotionally charged Mr. Kumar said a certain atmosphere was created before general elections in 2014 and a political battle was fought.

Mr. Singh said the Student Police Cadet (SPC) programme will be rolled out nationally in Haryana in February 2018. The school based capacity development initiative where students are encouraged to understand the importance of rule of law and its role in peace, development and sustained creation of new income and employment opportunities is a highly successful programme of the Kerala government.

The SPC programme provides for a comprehensive development of the child, something on which the Centre has been keenly focusing, an official said.

He also said that the police forces were not equipped enough to tackle the cyber crime challenges and there was a need for cyber forensic laboratories at State and Centre level.