BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Wednesday rebuffed demands for a “political solution” to the Kashmir issue, saying it was a mere “slogan” raised by “romantic” people.

“As a nation, we are a romantic people. We are very happy with slogans. We do not know what we mean when we make statements. Every leader tirelessly makes this statement that we have to have a political solution. Political solution is simple and final: that J&K is an integral part of India,” said BJP’s pointsman on Jammu and Kashmir at an event on ‘Homeland Security.’

Mr. Madhav agreed that there was no alternative to talks. “They [separatists] are not ready for it. They are not ready to even open their doors. They enjoy fuelling violence and getting innocents killed.”

