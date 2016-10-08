Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said all political leaders must exercise restraint in their comments and everyone should stand by the Armed Forces at this crucial juncture. Mr. Singh was speaking to reporters after attending a border security review meeting.

Without directly replying to a volley of questions about Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the sacrifice of soldiers, Mr. Singh said, “I do not wish to comment on that but when there is a big challenge before the nation, we should stand by our forces.”

Asked about the ongoing tension and deteriorating relations between India and Pakistan, Mr. Singh said the nation must have full faith in its Army. “We will take all steps to ensure that the nation’s security is not risked. Just as a farmer protects his crops, our soldiers will protect the country.”

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, Gujarat Home Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Brij Raj Sharma were present.