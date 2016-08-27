The policeman was killed in Quil area when he was heading for duties. He was posted with the policelines in Pulwama.

A policeman has been shot dead in volatile Pulwama in south Kashmir on Saturday morning.

Preliminary reports suggest the policeman,Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, was killed in Quil area when he was heading for duties. He was posted with the policelines in Pulwama.

Sources said unidentified militants opened fire from a close range.

Pulwama has been on the boil for 50 days now. At least 69 civilians have died in civilian unrest in Kashmir Valley.