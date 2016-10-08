A policeman was killed, while another constable and a civilian were injured on Friday when some terrorists fired at a security post guarding minority community in Shopian district of Kashmir.

“Militants fired at the police guard posted at minority picket Jamnagri in Herpora area of Shopian at around 8:30 p.m,” a police official said here. He said the policemen retaliated, forcing the attackers to flee.

In the gun battle, a constable Nazeer Ahmad was killed and constable Zahoor Ahmad was injured, the official said. A civilian was also injured in the incident.

The injured policeman was shifted to the Army’s Base Hospital here. A search had been launched to track down the terrorists, the official said.